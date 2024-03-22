Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 129.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,534 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.0% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $445.87 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $304.77 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

