Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stake Lifted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,606,000. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 865.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 69,093 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.15. The company had a trading volume of 235,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,194. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $105.90.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

