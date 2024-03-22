Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up about 3.1% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned about 1.65% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 333,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.1304 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

