Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires Shares of 3,842 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $199,277,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,953,000.

IWD opened at $177.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $177.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

