Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys 137 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,218.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $364.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.06. The firm has a market cap of $182.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $365.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

