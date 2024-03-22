Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

PPL Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.