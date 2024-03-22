Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $12.58 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 5.0% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

