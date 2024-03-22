Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $820,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $199.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

