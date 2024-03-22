Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,830 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

