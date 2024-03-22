Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.56 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

