Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases 295 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $479.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $357.72 and a one year high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

