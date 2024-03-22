Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 158 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.0% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $229.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.26. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $231.69. The company has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

