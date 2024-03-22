Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 1,638 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV decreased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after buying an additional 3,691,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $53,319,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,555,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,740,000 after buying an additional 1,029,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 2.4 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $37.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

View Our Latest Report on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.