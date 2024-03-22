Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.46. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $292.70.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.22.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

