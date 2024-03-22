Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM) recently:
- 3/4/2024 – Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/4/2024 – Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2024 – Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2024 – Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
