iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,466 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 465,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

