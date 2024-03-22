iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.76. 2,037,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,347. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

