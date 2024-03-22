iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,392. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

