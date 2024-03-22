iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on March 27th

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1707 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
USCL stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
