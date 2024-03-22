iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,111,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $97,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIVB opened at $43.98 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $292.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

