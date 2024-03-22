iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,581. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

