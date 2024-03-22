iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $117.50 and last traded at $117.41, with a volume of 300694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

