iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $117.50 and last traded at $117.41, with a volume of 300694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.43.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
