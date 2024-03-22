iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $117.50 and last traded at $117.41, with a volume of 300694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.43.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
