iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $117.50 and last traded at $117.41, with a volume of 300694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

