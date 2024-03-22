iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $89.18 and last traded at $89.12, with a volume of 454526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,272,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 199,686 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

