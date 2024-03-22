iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Declares Dividend of $0.11

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1052 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESMV stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

