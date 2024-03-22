iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 582,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 184,912 shares.The stock last traded at $28.41 and had previously closed at $28.25.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $689.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FM. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

