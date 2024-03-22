iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 258,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 103,373 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Regis Acquisition Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,083. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.