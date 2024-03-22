iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.8% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEMV. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS EEMV opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

