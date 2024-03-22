iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.52

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 344654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 88,817 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

