iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of EZU opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.