iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 243,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 513,592 shares.The stock last traded at $41.14 and had previously closed at $41.36.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

