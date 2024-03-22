iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Parkside Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $60,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $207.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

