iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $207.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

