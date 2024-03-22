iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on March 27th

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9976 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $121.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 556.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

