iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2249 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $225.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.53 and a fifty-two week high of $240.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

