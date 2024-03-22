J.Jill, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

JILL has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday.

J.Jill Stock Up 10.8 %

JILL stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $311.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at $4,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J.Jill by 182.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 827.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 104,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

