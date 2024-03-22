Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 240.80 ($3.07).

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

