Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Purchases 73,500 Shares

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 73,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,118.55.

On Wednesday, March 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 133,100 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,846.62.

On Wednesday, March 6th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,920.00.

Jaguar Mining stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$171.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.65.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

