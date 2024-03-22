Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) CFO Ian Goodkind Sells 7,735 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Goodkind sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $138,069.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamf Stock Performance

Jamf stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 65,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. UBS Group AG increased its position in Jamf by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jamf by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 44,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jamf by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jamf by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

