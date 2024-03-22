Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.78

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 959143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $301,691.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.