Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch Sells 50,000 Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Stock

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$316.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWM shares. CIBC lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.15.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

