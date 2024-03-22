Jawad Masud Purchases 300 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Jawad Masud purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.02 per share, with a total value of C$16,506.00.

Shares of TRP opened at C$54.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$57.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.96.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1479514 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 139.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.35.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

