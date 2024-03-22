Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JAZZ. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $122.27. 266,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.19.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 273,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,871 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 191,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after acquiring an additional 100,349 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.