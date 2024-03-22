JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $45.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

