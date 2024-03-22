Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 40.7% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $3.60 million and $74,712.13 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006733 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00025936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00015575 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,496.32 or 0.99963684 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010638 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00156916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00212918 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $80,145.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

