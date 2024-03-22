Jiayin Group (JFIN) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,864. The stock has a market cap of $402.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Jiayin Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 13.4%. Jiayin Group’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group

About Jiayin Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Jiayin Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jiayin Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

