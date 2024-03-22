Jiayin Group (JFIN) Set to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.
Jiayin Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,864. The stock has a market cap of $402.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.19.
Jiayin Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 13.4%. Jiayin Group’s payout ratio is 19.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group
About Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.
