John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.53

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 5709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.44.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $904.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

