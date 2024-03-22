Joule Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,249 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AER. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $86.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

