Joule Financial LLC Buys Shares of 33,655 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,655 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after purchasing an additional 186,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 109,059 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

