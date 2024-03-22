Joule Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,591 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $143.14 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $143.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

